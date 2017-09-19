Volvo Race - Are we there yet?

Click image for a larger image

It was the first time that the seven teams have gone head to head for points, the first real test of form, and Xabi Fernàndez's MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Fernández and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet in order to sail up what turned out to be the favoured right hand side of the course, coming from behind to earn a narrow lead at the first gate.

In fact, the Spanish team sailed a flawless race, in terms of strategy and execution, and were never threatened.

But behind them, it was a hard-fought race. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag was strong on the first leg, but dropped back over the course of the race.

In contrast, Dongfeng Race Team fought up the fleet to grab second place, battling with Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Team Brunel who were trading places throughout the race.

Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag made a late gain to grab fifth over team AkzoNobel with Turn the Tide on Plastic never recovering from a poor first leg.

MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante -- Results

1st MAPFRE 54:38 7 pts

2nd Dongfeng Race Team 56:06 6 pts

3rd Vestas 11th Hour Racing 56:54 5 pts

4th Team Brunel 57:13 4 pts

5th Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag 58:07 3 pts

6th team AkzoNobel 58:31 2 pts

7th Turn the Tide on Plastic 59:39 1 pts

