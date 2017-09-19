Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Are we there yet?

Yes . . . It's finally here – the first competitive action of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race edition.

Click image for a larger image

It was the first time that the seven teams have gone head to head for points, the first real test of form, and Xabi Fernàndez's MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Fernández and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet in order to sail up what turned out to be the favoured right hand side of the course, coming from behind to earn a narrow lead at the first gate.

In fact, the Spanish team sailed a flawless race, in terms of strategy and execution, and were never threatened.

But behind them, it was a hard-fought race. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag was strong on the first leg, but dropped back over the course of the race.

In contrast, Dongfeng Race Team fought up the fleet to grab second place, battling with Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Team Brunel who were trading places throughout the race.

Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag made a late gain to grab fifth over team AkzoNobel with Turn the Tide on Plastic never recovering from a poor first leg.

MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante -- Results

1st MAPFRE 54:38 7 pts
2nd Dongfeng Race Team 56:06 6 pts
3rd Vestas 11th Hour Racing 56:54 5 pts
4th Team Brunel 57:13 4 pts
5th Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag 58:07 3 pts
6th team AkzoNobel 58:31 2 pts
7th Turn the Tide on Plastic 59:39 1 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
14 October 2017 15:37 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Race - Are we there yet? 14 October 2017 16:07
Volvo Race - MAPFRE win Prologue Leg 11 October 2017 17:20
Volvo Prologue - MAPFRE lead into Med 10 October 2017 17:48
Volvo Race fleet moves to Alicante 8 October 2017 21:23
Volvo Race - Thompson and Lunven join Turn the Tide on Plastic 5 October 2017 17:53
Volvo Race - Dee Caffari update from Lisbon 5 October 2017 9:18
Volvo Ocean Race teams up with Virtual Regatta 2 October 2017 20:31
Volvo Race - Scallywag changes tack with new crew 30 September 2017 5:32
Volvo CEO Mark Turner talks about that decision 27 September 2017 21:34
Volvo Race - Elodie Mettraux joins Turn the Tide on Plastic 27 September 2017 16:44
Volvo Race CEO Mark Turner steps down 26 September 2017 8:47
Martin Strömberg joins Turn the Tide on Plastic 19 September 2017 8:24


Latest






















UK Hosted