Volvo Race - MAPFRE win Prologue Leg

Despite a late charge from Team Brunel after Race Management shortened the course, converting the compulsory gate at Cabo de Gata into the finishing line.

The chasing pack had a hard-fought battle for third place, with team AkzoNobel squeaking in just ahead of Turn the Tide on Plastic and Vestas 11th Hour Racing.

At the back of the pack, Dongfeng Racing held off Team Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag.

The teams are expected to arrive in Alicante beginning in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday, ahead of practice racing on Friday and the MAPFRE in-Port Race Alicante on Saturday.

Leg One of the Volvo Ocean Race starts on 22 October.

Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg Finish 11 October

1. Mapfre; finished 09:49 UTC

2. Team Brunel; finished 10:06 UTC

3. team AkzoNobel; finished 12:44 UTC

4. Turn the Tide on Plastic; finished 12:53 UTC

5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing; finished 12:59 UTC

6. Dongfeng Race Team; finished 13:09 UTC

7. Team Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag; 13:17 UTC

11 October 2017 17:20 GMT