Volvo
 

Volvo Race - MAPFRE win Prologue Leg

The Spanish MAPFRE team won the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg on Wednesday.

Click image for a larger image

Despite a late charge from Team Brunel after Race Management shortened the course, converting the compulsory gate at Cabo de Gata into the finishing line.

The chasing pack had a hard-fought battle for third place, with team AkzoNobel squeaking in just ahead of Turn the Tide on Plastic and Vestas 11th Hour Racing.

At the back of the pack, Dongfeng Racing held off Team Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag.

The teams are expected to arrive in Alicante beginning in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday, ahead of practice racing on Friday and the MAPFRE in-Port Race Alicante on Saturday.

Leg One of the Volvo Ocean Race starts on 22 October.

Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg Finish 11 October

1. Mapfre; finished 09:49 UTC
2. Team Brunel; finished 10:06 UTC
3. team AkzoNobel; finished 12:44 UTC
4. Turn the Tide on Plastic; finished 12:53 UTC
5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing; finished 12:59 UTC
6. Dongfeng Race Team; finished 13:09 UTC
7. Team Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag; 13:17 UTC

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
11 October 2017 17:20 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Race - MAPFRE win Prologue Leg 11 October 2017 17:20
Volvo Prologue - MAPFRE lead into Med 10 October 2017 17:48
Volvo Race fleet moves to Alicante 8 October 2017 21:23
Volvo Race - Thompson and Lunven join Turn the Tide on Plastic 5 October 2017 17:53
Volvo Race - Dee Caffari update from Lisbon 5 October 2017 9:18
Volvo Ocean Race teams up with Virtual Regatta 2 October 2017 20:31
Volvo Race - Scallywag changes tack with new crew 30 September 2017 5:32
Volvo CEO Mark Turner talks about that decision 27 September 2017 21:34
Volvo Race - Elodie Mettraux joins Turn the Tide on Plastic 27 September 2017 16:44
Volvo Race CEO Mark Turner steps down 26 September 2017 8:47
Martin Strömberg joins Turn the Tide on Plastic 19 September 2017 8:24
Team Brunel name two more crew 13 September 2017 18:17


Latest






















UK Hosted