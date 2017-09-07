Volvo Race fleet moves to Alicante

Click image for a larger image

In Formula 1 racing terminology this is a "warm-up race" to move the boats from the pit-lane in Lisbon to the start line in Alicante for the real race start on 22 October.

Most, if not all, will be protecting their gear and sails ahead of that start, while crews get some last minute shake-down action.

The course forecast is for light conditions to Gibraltar, where the teams will encounter moderate to strong easterlies in the Strait, followed by lighter conditions again once the fleet transitions into the Mediterranean Sea.

So see you in Alicante.

Gerald New

8 October 2017