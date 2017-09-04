Volvo Race - Thompson and Lunven join Turn the Tide on Plastic

Click image for a larger image

For skipper Caffari, the additional experience that Thompson and Lunven bring to the team is timely and invaluable. Caffari describes Thompson as “one of the fastest people on the water”.

A vastly experienced offshore sailor, he has broken the round the world record twice, and sailed non-stop around the world four times, the first British sailor to accomplish this.

He was also part of the winning ABN AMRO ONE crew in the 2005-06 Volvo Ocean Race.

Nicolas Lunven won the gruelling Solitaire du Figaro in 2009 at the age of just 26 and has since secured podium places in the event in 2012 and 2016.

He also sailed as navigator with MAPFRE at the beginning of the 2014-15 Volvo Ocean Race.

Lunven and Thompson will split off the navigator duties on the Turn the Tide on Plastic team.

Lunven is scheduled to be on board through Melbourne, at which point Thompson will join the crew through the Auckland stopover.

The dynamic duo will share the navigator duties through the rest of the race.

Turn the Tide on Plastic competes in the Prologue leg of the Volvo Ocean Race this weekend.

The seven teams will race their Volvo Ocean 65s nearly 700 nautical miles to Alicante, Spain, the host city and start port of the Volvo Ocean Race.

The Prologue is scheduled to start on Sunday 8 October at 13:00 UTC, with the teams arriving in Alicante on Wednesday/Thursday.

5 October 2017 17:53 GMT