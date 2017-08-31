Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Dee Caffari update from Lisbon

Dee Caffari is in the final stages of preparation for the Volvo Ocean Race having assembled her mixed crew for Turn the Tide on Plastic.

In this update Dee explains how the crew selection and training has gone, how the crew will rotate and what still needs to be done.

The VOR Prologue Race from Lisbon to Alicante starts on Sunday 8 October.

The first leg of the race from Alicante to Lisbon starts on October 22. We will be following Dee and her crew around the world as she competes in her second Volvo Ocean Race.


Gerald New - Sailweb
5 October 2017 9:18 GMT

