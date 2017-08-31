Volvo Race - Dee Caffari update from Lisbon

In this update Dee explains how the crew selection and training has gone, how the crew will rotate and what still needs to be done.

The VOR Prologue Race from Lisbon to Alicante starts on Sunday 8 October.

The first leg of the race from Alicante to Lisbon starts on October 22. We will be following Dee and her crew around the world as she competes in her second Volvo Ocean Race.





Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

5 October 2017 9:18 GMT