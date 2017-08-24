Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Scallywag changes tack with new crew

Team Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag have changed tack with the late addition of Dutch Olympic medallist, Annemieke Bes to make a mixed gender crew.

Skipper David Witt, who previously stated he was intending to sail with a crew of seven men, has surprised by including Bes as part of his final crew line up.

New race rules, designed to incentivise teams to take female crew, limit an all-male crew to seven sailors. Under race rules, a mixed crew can include up to an additional two female sailors, for a total of eight or nine.

Witt, who is leading Hong Kong's first ever entry in the Volvo Ocean Race, announced a total of three new additions to his crew – Tom Clout (AUS), António Fontes (POR) and Annemieke Bes (NED).

Neither Clout nor Fontes has Volvo Ocean Race experience but Witt is confident their sailing experience and characters will contribute strongly to the team.

The boats are currently undergoing a final maintenance period in Lisbon ahead of sailing to Alicante for the start of the race on 22 October 2017.

G New
30 September 2017 5:32 GMT

