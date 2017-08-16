Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Elodie Mettraux joins Turn the Tide on Plastic

Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic have added Switzerland’s ex-SCA star Elodie Mettraux to their crew for 2017-18.

The 32-year-old will be trimmer/helmsman onboard the team led by Dee Caffari, and returns to the race for a second consecutive edition after making her debut with the all-female campaign in 2014-15.

“I’m delighted to have Elodie join our team,” she said. “Having done the previous race together, I know that Elodie is performance-focused and she is a reliable driver and trimmer, even in the extreme working conditions, which will add depth and much needed experience to our team.”

