Volvo Race - Elodie Mettraux joins Turn the Tide on Plastic

The 32-year-old will be trimmer/helmsman onboard the team led by Dee Caffari, and returns to the race for a second consecutive edition after making her debut with the all-female campaign in 2014-15.

“I’m delighted to have Elodie join our team,” she said. “Having done the previous race together, I know that Elodie is performance-focused and she is a reliable driver and trimmer, even in the extreme working conditions, which will add depth and much needed experience to our team.”

G New

27 September 2017 16:44 GMT