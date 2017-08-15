Volvo Race CEO Mark Turner steps down

Click image for a larger image

This decision follows the announcement that additional planning time is required to implement the recently announced changes to the race schedule, and that the proposed 2019-20 race in new boats will not take place as planned.

Mark Turner was appointed Volvo Ocean Race CEO in June 2016.

A press release by Volvo states:

Following discussions with key stakeholders it has been determined that additional planning time is required to implement the recently announced changes to the race schedule.

As a result, the proposed 2019-20 race in new boats will not take place as planned. (ED note: but this does not rule out using the same boats.)

A revised schedule for future Volvo Ocean Races will be announced as soon as possible. Volvo remains committed to ensuring that any planned changes deliver long-term sustainable benefits to the race and participating teams.

The design work on the exciting new Super 60 concept, at the forefront of foiling offshore monohull technology, continues.

The current 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race is completely unaffected by this change and will proceed as publicly announced.

As a consequence of this review to the race schedule the current CEO for the race Mark Turner has decided to step down from his current position. He will remain in the CEO role until a successor is appointed, a search for which has started.

“Whilst we regret the fact that Mark has decided to step down from his current role, we are grateful for the hard work and contribution over the last 16 months. The leadership team Mark has put in place will ensure the race remains both a world class sailing and business platform and we wish him all the best for the future,” says Henry Stenson, Chairman of the Volvo Ocean Race supervisory board.

“Although I have decided to step down from my position, I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to lead the Volvo Ocean Race at this important time. I am confident the 2017-18 race will be one of the best ever,” says Mark Turner.

