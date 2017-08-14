Martin Strömberg joins Turn the Tide on Plastic

Martin Strömberg - Click image for a larger image

Strömberg, who will be a watch captain, helmsman and trimmer, adds round the world race experience and winning motivation to one of the youngest crews in the race.

Caffari has carefully balanced her young team - America’s Cup sailor Bleddyn Mon of Wales, fellow Briton Henry Bomby, the Portuguese pair Bernardo Freitas and Frederico Pinheiro de Melo, 49er FX champion Francesca Clapcich of Italy and Ireland's Olympian Annalise Murphy.

With expreienced hands - Kiwi Bianca Cook, Australian's Liz Wardley and Luca Chapman, and not forgetting Caffari herself, a woman who knows her ocean racing, having competed in the Volvo Ocean Race, the Vendée Globe, the Global Challenge, the Barcelona World Race and four transatlantic races . . . phew!

“His (Stromberg) experience coaching and developing young sailors will add further balance to our team and will be excellent assistance for me as skipper. I’m excited to have him join us.” said Caffari.

TTTOP Crew almost there - Click image for a larger image

Caffari’s ambition is to build a multi-national, 50-50 male/female squad, with the majority under 30 years of age.

Her campaign, already backed by the Mirpuri Foundation and Ocean Family Foundation, is dedicated to the issue of ocean health.

The VOR fleet of seven boats race from Lisbon, Portugal to the start port of Alicante, Spain, beginning on 8 October.

The Volvo Ocean Race starts from its home port of Alicante on 22 October.

Note: Skippers can take 10 sailors if the team consists of an even male/female split, and an all-female team may take 11 crew members.

G New

19 September 2017 8:24 GMT