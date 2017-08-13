Team Brunel name two more crew

Abby Ehler - Click image for a larger image

The pair will join skipper Bouwe Bekking as he bids to win the trophy at his eighth attempt after almost three decades of obsession.

Ehler, who made her debut onboard Amer Sports Too in 2001-02 and returned last edition as part of Team SCA, is one of two females onboard the Dutch boat alongside her SCA teammate, British Olympian Annie Lush.

Ehler arrives in the Dutch camp with lots of Volvo Ocean Race experience. She has been working as part of the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard – so arrives with extensive technical knowledge of the Volvo Ocean 65.

Andrew Cape - Click image for a larger image

Andrew Cape lines up for his seventh Volvo Ocean Race after making his debut back in 1993-94 onboard Tokio and returning with Toshiba in the 1997-98 edition.

He first sailed with Bekking in 2005-06 onboard movistar and has competed in every race since.

Capey, as he’s known amongst his teammates, is renowned as a shrewd navigator – and this is his third round the world race alongside Bouwe.

The two recruits join - America’s Cup stars Peter Burling, Kyle Langford and Carlo Huisman; Italian helmsman Alberto Bolzan and Italian/Argentinian sailor Maciel Cicchetti; Argentinian bowman Juanpa Marcos and Britain’s Lush.

The team are currently training in Lisbon, Portugal, and preparing for the beginning of the Assembly Period on 18 September.

The Prologue stage from Lisbon to Alicante begins 8 October.

G New

13 September 2017 18:17 GMT