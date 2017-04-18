Volvo Race fleet heading to Gosport

Click image for a larger image

The seven Volvo Race boats - with one more to be announced - will be based at the Gosport Marina facilities, from 31 July to 6 August before taking part in the Fastnet Race, starting from Cowes at the end of Cowes Week.

The teams will make use of Gosport Marina’s facilities, deepwater basin and easy access to the Solent, plus the onshore technical facilities at the marina’s specialist boatyard Endeavour Quay.

Volvo Ocean Race boatyard logistics manager, Abby Ehler, said:

“The Rolex Fastnet Race will be the first time the Teams line up against each other, so it was important to accommodate the fleet together in the build up to the race. Gosport Marina was our first choice . . . it’s the traditional home of ocean racing.”

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

10 July 2017 18:10 GMT