Dee Caffari first sail of Turn the Tide on Plastic

Departure from the boatyard with 12 sailors of eight nationalities, for many the first time offshore.

First spin of 630 miles in her new toy was not disappointing. Awesome conditions for 48 hrs out from Lisbon.

The ten strong crew will be 50-50 male amd female, with six of the crew under 30 years old and two of the crew will be Portuguese.

The boat will head to Portsmouth in the UK at the end of July to prepare for Cowes Week, the Fastnet Race and Leg Zero qualification race.



Gerald New - Sailweb

29 June 2017 22:03 GMT