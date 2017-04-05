Volvo
 

Bouwe Bekking is 7th Volvo Ocean Race entry

Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean Race history, will return to skipper the seventh confirmed team in the 2017-18 edition.

Bouwe Bekking - Click image for a larger image

No one has sailed more miles in the Volvo Ocean Race than Bouwe Bekking, who made his first appearance as a crewmember on Philips Innovator back in 1985-86.

More than 30 years on, and now aged 54, Bekking is back, his Volvo Ocean Race obsession has only intensified.

Bekking has been a runner-up in two previous editions, the most recent in 2014-15 when he skippered second-placed Brunel.

Now he has another chance at claiming an elusive first victory at the eighth attempt.

The theme of the 2017-18 campaign is ‘Engineering the Future.’ – an initiative of a consortium of Dutch companies, including Brunel, Abel, Royal Huisman and EY.

Team backers include Brunel, the Dutch-based global project management, recruitment and consultancy company, and its founder Jan Brand.

Brunel are Volvo Ocean Race veterans themselves, having had their first involvement in 1997-98.

The other six confirmed entries are:

Team AkzoNobel (skippered by Simeon Tienpont), Dongfeng Race Team (Charles Caudrelier), MAPFRE (Xabi Fernández), Vestas11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright), Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag (David Witt) and Turn The Tide On Plastic (Dee Caffari).

The race will start from Alicante on 22 October, with a maximum of eight One Design Volvo Ocean 65 racing yachts in the fleet.

Seven of the boats have undergone an extensive refit process after being raced in 2014-15. The eighth is a brand new yacht, built for team AkzoNobel.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
28 June 2017 21:21 GMT

Related articles

Bouwe Bekking is 7th Volvo Ocean Race entry 28 June 2017 21:21
Volvo Ocean Race - Dee Caffari starts crew trials 27 June 2017 10:57
Volvo Ocean Race moves to 2-year cycle 14 June 2017 10:57
Dee Caffari will lead sixth Volve Ocean Race team 14 June 2017 8:45
Volvo Ocean Race reveals amateur version 24 May 2017 8:03
Radical changes to Volvo Ocean Race format 23 May 2017 6:20
Volvo Ocean Race to go Foiling and Multihull 18 May 2017 11:13
Hong Kong are 5th Volvo Ocean Race entry 17 May 2017 15:03
Final Fit out for Volvo Ocean Race underway 9 May 2017 6:40
Volvo add Leg Zero races to 2017/18 race format 18 April 2017 11:53
New Volvo One Design - Monohull or Multihull 6 April 2017 17:52
Volvo Race Boat #4 is now complete 5 April 2017 21:36


Latest






















UK Hosted