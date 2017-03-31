Volvo Ocean Race - Dee Caffari starts crew trials

Record breaking offshore sailor Dee Caffari MBE will be leading a young mixed gender crew for the Volvo Ocean Race while promoting an environmental campaign to Turn the Tide on Plastic.

The ten strong crew will be 50-50 male amd female, with six of the crew under 30 years old and two of the crew will be Portuguese.

The boat will head to Portsmouth in the UK at the end of July to prepare for Cowes Week, the Fastnet Race and Leg Zero qualification race.

One of the backers of the landmark Turn the Tide on Plastic boat for 2017-18, the Mirpuri Foundation is determined to make a real impact on the growing issue of ocean plastic pollution.

A non-profit organisation set up by Portuguese businessman and philanthropist Paulo Mirpuri, the Foundation works across six key areas:

Aerospace and aeronautical research, medical research, performing arts, wildlife conservation, and marine conservation – all with the aim of making the world a better place for future generations.

Looking further ahead, there are plans to enter a fully Portuguese crew in a future edition, even as early as 2019.

And a Portugal-based Volvo Ocean Race Youth Academy could complement a sponsorship deal recently signed with Clube Naval Cascais, which has seen the Foundation donate 10 new, branded boats to the school.

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 June 2017 10:57 GMT