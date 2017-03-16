Volvo Ocean Race reveals amateur version

Click image for a larger image

In its moves to moneyterise the iconic Volvo Ocean Race, a secondary race is to be added, the ‘Global Team Challenge’.

This new race, with sponsored, amateur crew members, will shadow part of the Volvo Ocean Race route, and sponsors will be able to switch out their crew at every stopover.

The Global Team Challenge will be contested in the current fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s, detuned sufficiently to make it possible for non-professional sailors to handle them.

Each yacht will have eight amateurs onboard, trained and led by three experienced professional sailors . . . A similar concept to the long-running, amateur crewed Clipper Race.

Launching in the edition after 2017-18, the Global Team Challenge will form the centerpiece of the on-water part of the new HR focused 'Leadership Development and Team Performance programme'.

It will also act as a new entry point for future sponsors of teams in the race.

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 May 2017 8:03 GMT