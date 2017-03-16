Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race reveals amateur version

The Volvo Ocean Race has revealed details of its rival to Sir Robin Knox-Johnston's Clipper Round the World Race.

Click image for a larger image

In its moves to moneyterise the iconic Volvo Ocean Race, a secondary race is to be added, the ‘Global Team Challenge’.

This new race, with sponsored, amateur crew members, will shadow part of the Volvo Ocean Race route, and sponsors will be able to switch out their crew at every stopover.

The Global Team Challenge will be contested in the current fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s, detuned sufficiently to make it possible for non-professional sailors to handle them.

Each yacht will have eight amateurs onboard, trained and led by three experienced professional sailors . . . A similar concept to the long-running, amateur crewed Clipper Race.

Launching in the edition after 2017-18, the Global Team Challenge will form the centerpiece of the on-water part of the new HR focused 'Leadership Development and Team Performance programme'.

It will also act as a new entry point for future sponsors of teams in the race.

Full Press Release here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
24 May 2017 8:03 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Ocean Race reveals amateur version 24 May 2017 8:03
Radical changes to Volvo Ocean Race format 23 May 2017 6:20
Volvo Ocean Race to go Foiling and Multihull 18 May 2017 11:13
Hong Kong are 5th Volvo Ocean Race entry 17 May 2017 15:03
Final Fit out for Volvo Ocean Race underway 9 May 2017 6:40
Volvo add Leg Zero races to 2017/18 race format 18 April 2017 11:53
New Volvo One Design - Monohull or Multihull 6 April 2017 17:52
Volvo Race Boat #4 is now complete 5 April 2017 21:36
Volvo raceboat MAPFRE dismasted 31 March 2017 12:35
Vestas 11th Hour Racing are 4th Volvo Race team 21 March 2017 12:39
Volvo Ocean Race - Neal McDonald joins MAPFRE 18 March 2017 23:27
Dongfeng include 2 women in Volvo Race crew 16 March 2017 10:12


Latest






















UK Hosted