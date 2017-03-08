Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race to go Foiling and Multihull

Volvo Ocean Race unveiles a new 60-foot (18.29 metre) foil-assisted One Design ocean racing monohull and a 2-50 foot (10-15m) One Design ‘flying’ catamaran for 2019 onwards.

New 60ft Volvo - Click image for a larger image

The Volvo Ocean Race has unveiled a series of radical initiatives that will include the choice of a new 60-foot (18.29 metre) foil-assisted One Design ocean racing monohull, designed by France’s Guillaume Verdier.

Plus the introduction of a challenging 32-50 foot (10-15m) One Design ‘flying’ catamaran for In-Port Races, for which a new design and build tender process was launched.

The offshore legs will remain the key to winning the Volvo Ocean Race, but the inshore racing will count more than the current situation, where it acts only as a tiebreaker.

That means winning the race in future will demand expertise in both monohull racing offshore and multihull racing in the In-Port Series, as both platforms will be raced by essentially the same crew.

The next edition of the Volvo Ocean Race starts from Alicante on 22 October 2017 and will visit a total of 12 Host Cities on six continents.

The teams will compete over 46,000 nautical miles (83,000 kms) to the finish line in The Hague at the end of June 2018.

