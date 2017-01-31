Final Fit out for Volvo Ocean Race underway

The eighth and final boat in the 2017-18 fleet arrived in Lisbon just a few weeks ago after being constructed at Persico Marine in Italy.

The Boatyard team has already set about fitting the boat with the latest deck gear and electronics ready for a race around the planet.

With the finish line in sight, this week marks a major landmark for the team – but with the clock ticking, there's no time to waste. Just 167 days to go until the start of the 2017-18 edition!

Only four teams have been announced for the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race to date:

• Team AkzoNobel (NED) skipper Simeon Tienpont (NED)

• Dongfeng Race Team (CHN) skipper Charles Caudrelier (FRA)

• MAPFRE (ESP) skipper Xabi Fernández (ESP)

• Vestas 11th Hour Racing (DEN/USA) skipper Charlie Enright (USA)

9 May 2017 6:40 GMT