Final Fit out for Volvo Ocean Race underway

With seven Volvo boats refitted, the Boatyard team's attention has turned to the brand new boat belonging to Team AkzoNobel.
The eighth and final boat in the 2017-18 fleet arrived in Lisbon just a few weeks ago after being constructed at Persico Marine in Italy.
The Boatyard team has already set about fitting the boat with the latest deck gear and electronics ready for a race around the planet.
With the finish line in sight, this week marks a major landmark for the team – but with the clock ticking, there's no time to waste. Just 167 days to go until the start of the 2017-18 edition!
Only four teams have been announced for the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race to date:
• Team AkzoNobel (NED) skipper Simeon Tienpont (NED)
• Dongfeng Race Team (CHN) skipper Charles Caudrelier (FRA)
• MAPFRE (ESP) skipper Xabi Fernández (ESP)
• Vestas 11th Hour Racing (DEN/USA) skipper Charlie Enright (USA)
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
G New
9 May 2017 6:40 GMT