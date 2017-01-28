Volvo add Leg Zero races to 2017/18 race format

Click image for a larger image

Racing as a fleet, the 2017/18 Volvo Race entries will compete in the Round Isle of Wight Race, as part of the Triple Crown at Cowes Week, on Wednesday 2 August.

They will then set off for the Rolex Fastnet Race which is organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) and starts on Sunday 6 August.

That will take around three days to complete, and then the boats will be back in Plymouth by Wednesday 9 August, where they will stay overnight, before beginning a race to Lisbon, Portugal on Thursday 10 August.

On the way to the Boatyard in Lisbon they will visit St Malo for a short pit-stop.

The boats will arrive there on Friday lunchtime and there’ll be a short, coastal Pro-Am on the Saturday, before the sailors leave on Sunday 13 August to continue the race to Lisbon.

The next compulsory date is the beginning of the Assembly Period in Lisbon on Monday 18 September.

The Assembly Period lasts for around two weeks, and they will be able to crane all of the boats out of the water and complete final pre-race measurement and safety checks.

On Sunday 8 October, the Prologue Race, which is a non-scoring sprint from Lisbon to Alicante, will begin. It should take the teams around three or four days to arrive, so the current ETA is Thursday 12 October.

The fleet will battle out the Alicante In-Port Race on Saturday 14 October, before the Volvo Race itself begins on Sunday 22 October.

Overview – Leg Zero and Prologue key dates

Wednesday 2 August: Cowes Week Round Isle of Wight Race

Sunday 6 August: Rolex Fastnet Race starts

Wednesday 9 August: Rolex Fastnet Race ETA

Thursday 10 August: Fleet departs Plymouth

Friday 11 August: Fleet arrives in St Malo

Sunday 13 August: Fleet departs St Malo

Wednesday 16 August: Fleet ETA in Lisbon

Monday 18 September: Assembly Period begins in Lisbon

Saturday 30 September: Assembly Period ends in Lisbon

Sunday 8 October: Prologue Race Lisbon–Alicante begins

Thursday 12 October: Prologue Race ETA Alicante

