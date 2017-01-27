Volvo
 

New Volvo One Design - Monohull or Multihull

New Volvo boat design is part of radical shake-up of race to be announced 18 May, in Volvo’s home town of Gothenburg, Sweden.

Click image for a larger image

Race organisers have announced that the edition after this one, the 14th, will be contested in brand new One Design racing yachts designed by France’s Guillaume Verdier and built under the direction of the Persico boatyard in Italy.

Verdier has joined the Volvo Ocean Race Design Team and is currently working with the race on the crucial issue of whether the new boat will be a monohull or multihull.

The monohull-multihull question is just one of a series of key decisions that will be finalised in the coming weeks and announced at the 18 May event in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Together, the announcements will form the most radical shake-up of the Volvo Ocean Race since it began life in 1973 as the Whitbread Round the World Race.

“Conceived in 2011, the current fleet of boats was built to be competitive for two editions,” said Volvo Ocean Race CEO Mark Turner. “We need to move now on the future boats to keep all our options open on boat type and design.

The decision to continue with a One Design concept follows the introduction of the Volvo Ocean 65 monohull for the Volvo Ocean Race 2014-15, which produced the closest racing in the history of the event.

The upcoming edition, starting on 22 October 2017 in Alicante, will use the same Volvo Ocean 65 boats that have since undergone a one million euro per boat refit process in the race’s Boatyard facility in Lisbon.

These boats were designed to be fast enough and reliable enough to complete at least two laps of the planet at the highest level of professional racing, in a fully competitive and equal state.

The fleet of seven existing boats from 2014-15 will be supplemented by a brand new but still identical Volvo Ocean 65, commissioned by team AkzoNobel, for the 2017-18 race.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
6 April 2017 17:52 GMT

Related articles

New Volvo One Design - Monohull or Multihull 6 April 2017 17:52
Volvo Race Boat #4 is now complete 5 April 2017 21:36
Volvo raceboat MAPFRE dismasted 31 March 2017 12:35
Vestas 11th Hour Racing are 4th Volvo Race team 21 March 2017 12:39
Volvo Ocean Race - Neal McDonald joins MAPFRE 18 March 2017 23:27
Dongfeng include 2 women in Volvo Race crew 16 March 2017 10:12
Volvo Race team MAPFRE sign-up Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh 14 March 2017 12:31
Team AkzoNobel to race new Volvo boat 8 March 2017 10:25
Drone footage of refitted Chinese Volvo Ocean 65 28 February 2017 17:19
Spanish Volvo Race team - MAPFRE will start 2017-18 race 31 January 2017 13:21
Dongfeng Race Team get newly-refitted Volvo 65 28 January 2017 11:27
Melbourne added to Volvo Ocean Race 27 January 2017 6:13


Latest






















UK Hosted