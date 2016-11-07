Volvo
 

Volvo Race Boat #4 is now complete

Volvo Race Boat #4 is now complete – and looking awesome!

Here's a first glimpse at the boat that Charlie Enright, Mark Towill and crew will race around the planet in during 2017-18!

Vestas announced they will be returning to the race for a second consecutive edition in partnership with 11th Hour Racing.

The team will be led by the American duo of Charlie Enright and Mark Towill who had their irst taste of the Volvo Ocean Race back in 2014-15.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing has two core aims: to do well on the water and promote a sustainable message across the world.

