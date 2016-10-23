Volvo
 

Volvo raceboat MAPFRE dismasted

The Volvo raceboat MAPFRE dismasted seven miles southwest of the island of Ons (Pontevedra).

At 5:15 pm Thursday, 30 March, sailing in test mode about seven miles southwest of the island of Ons (Pontevedra), MAPFRE's mast broke below the first spreader.

All crew are reported safe.

Conditions were - 25 knots of wind and waves of four meters in height.

The team have returned under their own power to their base Sanxenxo.

The broken mast is the one used in the last Volvo Ocean Race 2014-15.

G New
31 March 2017 8:00 GMT

