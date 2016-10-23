Volvo raceboat MAPFRE dismasted

At 5:15 pm Thursday, 30 March, sailing in test mode about seven miles southwest of the island of Ons (Pontevedra), MAPFRE's mast broke below the first spreader.

All crew are reported safe.

Conditions were - 25 knots of wind and waves of four meters in height.

The team have returned under their own power to their base Sanxenxo.

The broken mast is the one used in the last Volvo Ocean Race 2014-15.

Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

31 March 2017 8:00 GMT