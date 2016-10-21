Volvo
 

Vestas 11th Hour Racing are 4th Volvo Race team

Charlie Enright and Mark Towill with Vestas 11th Hour Racing are the 4th entry for the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.

In the 2014-15 edition, Enright, Towill and the Alvimedica team tied for fourth out of seven entries.

Enright and Towill say they are committed to using the race as a means to promote renewable, sustainable energy and ocean health, with a particular focus on reducing ocean debris.

The co-title sponsors for Enright’s and Towill’s campaign are Vestas Wind Systems, a Danish company that is one of the world’s largest wind-turbine makers, and 11th Hour Racing, an environmental group based in Newport, USA, which is focused on marine health.

11th Hour was co-founded by the philanthropist Wendy Schmidt and her husband, Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of Alphabet Inc (aka Google).

11th Hour Racing is already a sustainability partner for the British, America's Cup team Land Rover BAR.

Other teams announced to date are: Team AkzoNobel NED, Dongfeng Race Team CHN and Mapfre ESP.

21 March 2017 12:39 GMT

