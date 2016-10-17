Volvo Race team MAPFRE sign-up Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh

Rob Greenhalgh - Click image for a larger image

Greenhalgh (39), who returns for his fifth Volvo Ocean Race and second with MAPFRE, is the campaign's fourth confirmed sailor.

He joins skipper Xabi Fernández, fellow watch captain Pablo Arrarte, and Ñeti Cuervas-Mons, who will be bowman and boat captain.

The quartet boast 14 races between them – experience that will be key as they bid to win Spain's first ever Volvo Ocean Race trophy.

Greenhalgh knows exactly what it takes to compete in sailing’s toughest team event, having won the race at his first attempt, onboard ABN AMRO ONE in 2005-06.

"I think we have a good boat and we will have a good team,” said the Briton.

Greenhalgh's association with the Volvo Ocean Race goes back all the way to 2004, when Kiwi Mike Sanderson called to offer him a position onboard ABN AMRO.

Since then, he's competed in three more Volvo Ocean Races, and an America's Cup – and he's back in the toughest race of all, eager to get his hands on the trophy for a second time.

The Volvo Ocean Race starts from Alicante on 22 October and the teams will race more than 45,000 nautical miles around the world in a grueling test of sailing skill and endurance.

A total of 12 Host Cities will welcome the teams over the course of the race, which lasts more than eight months and finishes in The Hague.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook



G New

14 March 2017 12:31 GMT