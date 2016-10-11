Drone footage of refitted Chinese Volvo Ocean 65

Dongfeng Race Team is back on the water and training is well underway for the returning Chinese campaign in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race less than eight months away.

As the remaining boats continue to undergo the €1-million refit process, Charles Caudrelier is the first skipper out on the water with his upgraded Volvo Ocean Race challenger.

The boat has been completely overhauled, with over 500 items being upgraded or added in a project worth around €1 million per boat.

It means that the sailors will have new electronics, new sails, new deck gear and much more, as they embark on what promises to be one of the most extreme Volvo Ocean Races in memory.

The teams will race three times more Southern Ocean miles in the 2017/18 edition than in recent races, that has been a key factor behind the decision to upgrade the boats so comprehensively.

With just 248 days until the 2017-18 fleet leaves the Alicante dock for another epic circumnavigation of the planet, the newest member of the Volvo Ocean 65 fleet is coming along nicely.

Currently under construction at Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy, the eighth boat will take around 36,000 man hours to complete, and will weigh around 12,500 kilograms when it leaves the factory.

28 February 2017 17:19 GMT