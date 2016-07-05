Volvo
 

Spanish Volvo Race team - MAPFRE will start 2017-18 race

The Spanish Volvo Race team - MAPFRE will be back on the start line for the 2017-18 race, starting in October.

Click image for a larger image

Spanish sailor Pedro Campos will again oversee the project, with an announcement on skipper and crew to come in the near future.

Campos has been involved in every edition of the race since 2005-06, when he led the iconic Movistar project, and the next edition will be his fifth consecutive campaign.

Backed by the Madrid-based global insurance company, the Spanish boat is the third confirmed entry for the next edition, following the announcements of Dongfeng Race Team and team AkzoNobel last year.

The return is a testament to the success of the project, both in terms of sporting and commercial performance. In 2015-15, the sailing team won the leg into Auckland, New Zealand, and grabbed three more podium finishes in the offshore legs.

Spain has been represented in eight of the previous 12 editions of the Volvo Ocean Race. MAPFRE's 2017-18 campaign will be the ninth – and they'll be desperate to grab the country's first ever win.

G New
31 January 2017 13:21 GMT

