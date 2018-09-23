Para World Championships - Gold for Street and Currell

Britain's Will Street and Jonathan Currell won a close RS Venture Connect Final to take the gold in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, USA.



Matt Bugg of Australia snapped up gold after the first ever 2.4 Norlin OD Medal Race, and Christopher Symonds of Australia took the Men's Hansa 303 gold and Ana Paula Marques of Brazil the Women's Hansa 303 gold.

After winning the final RS Venture Connect qualification race, Spain’s Enrique Vives and Gabriel Barroso de Maria joined Alexandra Rickham and Hannah Stodel (GBR), John McRoberts and Scott Lutes (CAN) as well as Street and Currell on the start line for the Final.

The format of the race was simple, first past the line would claim gold.

The wind was inconsistent across the track and a game of snakes and ladders unravelled.

Street and Currell clawed themselves into contention and found some breeze to propel themselves to the front of the fleet to give them the victory.

Spain’s Enrique Vives and Gabriel Barroso de Maria narrowly beat John McRoberts and Scott Lutes (CAN) across the line to secure silver and the Canadians completed the podium.

Violeta del Reino (ESP), Austria’s Marina Peterer, Brazil’s Ana Paula Marques and Australia’s Genevieve Wickham faced off in the Women’s Hansa 303 final.

Peterer crossed the start early allowing Marques, Wickham and del Reino to fight each other hard off the line.

Marques was able to grab the lead and she extended to cross the line and claim gold.

Wickham and del Reino fought hard for the silver medal however it was Wickham who crossed in second to clinch it with the Spaniard taking bronze.

In the Men’s Hansa 303 Wademar Wozniak (POL), Jens Kroker (GER), Piotr Cichocki (POL) and Christopher Symonds (AUS), the four standout competitors this week, finished in the top four and progressed to the final.

Symonds won the deciding race convincingly in the end but at the finish, the remaining three were split by less than 20 cm. Wozniak did enough to pick up silver and 2017 World Champion Cichocki completed the podium.

In the 2.4 Norlin OD, two points separated Damien Seguin (FRA), Matt Bugg (AUS) and Dee Smith (USA) ahead of the first ever 2.4 Norlin OD Medal Race meaning that whoever finished ahead of the three would claim the title.

The trio were tight at the start, keeping each other within reach but Bugg managed to jump ahead and hold position to finish the Medal Race in third to seal gold.

It looked as if Smith would take silver and Seguin bronze midway through the race but the French racer managed to climb up to steal silver. Smith completed the podium.

The next Para World Sailing Championships will be held in Puerto Sherry, Spain in June 2019.

