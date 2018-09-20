Para World Sailing Championships - Day 2

The qualification stage in the RS Venture Connect saw Britain's Alexandra Rickham and Hannah Stodel, and Canada's John McRoberts and Scott Lutes finish top of their groups.

Rickham and Stodel won nine of 12 races to finish 13 points clear of Will Street and Jonathan Currell (GBR) in Group A.

Meanwhile in Group B, the Canadians won all six races on Wednesday, finishing 11 points ahead of Gian Bachisio Pira and Gianluca Raggi (ITA).

Victories in their respective groups means that both the British and Canadians advance to Saturday’s Final. The remaining six teams will sail a knock-out stage on Thursday, with the winner going to the final before the final five have a shot on Friday.

Meanwhile, the 2.4 Norlin OD, Men’s Hansa 303 and Women’s Hansa 303 competition continued in a 6-11 knot north easterly on Lake Michigan.

In the Women’s Hansa 303 after seven races Olga Górnas-Grudzien (POL) leads with five wins, and eight points ahead of Marina Perterer (AUT) with third Violeta de Reino (ESP) in third.

Consistency was hard to come by for most in the 2.4 Norlin OD but Matt Bugg (AUS) was in outstanding form, winning two races and taking a second to move into the overall lead after five races.

Damien Seguin is a point off the Australian and Dee Smith (USA) is third and Heiko Kröger (GER) is fourth. Britain's Carol Dugdale is in 17th overall.

The Men’s Hansa 303 started racing late afternoon and have another 12 races scheduled. From Thursday, they will be split into gold and silver fleets.

