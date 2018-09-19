Para World Sailing Championships - Day 1

For the first day of racing 27 races were completed across the 2.4 Norlin OD, Women’s Hansa 303, Men’s Hansa 303 and the RS Venture Connect.

The RS Venture Connect made its debut in championships and Britain's Alexandra Rickham and Hannah Stodel had the best of the day.

Rickham, a London 2012 bronze medallist, and Stodel, a multiple world champion in the Sonar, are two of the most experienced competitors in the fleet and it showed as they won four of the six races in Group A.

Gianluca Raggi and Davide di Maria (ITA) snapped up three victories in Group B.

Racing in groups continues on Wednesday and the winner of each group will automatically advance to the winner-take-all race on Saturday

In the 38-boat 2.4 Norlin OD fleet, Damien Seguin (FRA) snapped up a race win and a second to tie for the overall lead with Heiko Kroger (GER) who won the second race after a second in the opening race.

Dee Smith (USA) is in third place, four points off the leaders, with Niko Salomaa (FIN) in fourth place and Paul Tingley (CAN) fifth.



GBR 175 - Carol Dugdale is in 17th overall



The Men’s Hansa 303 are split into six groups of six sailors. On the opening day, the competitors sailed two groups at the time and completed 12 races.

After the first day of qualifying, Jens Kroker (GER) with three wins, Piotr Cichocki (POL) two wins, Ange Margaron (FRA) two wins and Christopher Symonds (AUS) with two wins, showed great form and form the leading group.

Britain's Rory McKinna (5,6,1,4) is in seventh place, and nine points off the leader after four races.

In the Women’s Hansa 303, Olga Górnas-Grudzien (POL) leads with four wins from five races, with second Marina Perterer (AUT) and Ana Paula Marques (BRA) in third place.

All results available here

