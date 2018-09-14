Paralympic Sailing Rejected Again

World Sailing have been informed by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) that Sailing is not in compliance with one or more of the core criteria for Games inclusion as stipulated in the IPC Handbook.

World Sailing will now meet with the IPC´s leadership as soon as possible to further understand the details of the decision taken and the analysis by the IPC management team.

Sailing was removed from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Sports Programme in January 2015 for failing to meet worldwide reach criteria.

Para World Sailing has had a period of accelerated growth through initiatives such as the Paralympic Development Programme (PDP) that culminated in more than 80 sailors from 37 nations and five continents racing across three events at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships.

At the 2018 Para World Sailing Championships, which will be held in Sheboygan, USA from 16-22 September, a record 101 sailors from 42 nations have registered to race across four events.

A PDP clinic is currently being held ahead of the Championships with sailors from China, Indonesia, Latvia, Samoa, Thailand and Chinese Taipei all receiving World Sailing support.

Further development of Para World Sailing has included the introduction of a representative in the Athletes’ Commission.

Jens Kroker was appointed earlier in the year. And at the next Sailing World Championships, set to be held in The Hague in 2022, the Para World Sailing Championships will be integrated for the first time.

Despite this enormous setback for the discipline, World Sailing will continue to support the sailors as well as grow and promote Para World Sailing globally.

