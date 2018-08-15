2019 Para World Sailing Championships

World Sailing and Marina Puerto de Santa Maria will work collaboratively to deliver the Championships from 1-7 July 2019.

Valle de la Riva, President of Club Náutico Puerto Sherry & Marina Puerto Santa Maria, said,

"The sailors will be overwhelmed by the wind and sea conditions as well as the entertainment on land in Puerto Sherry. Sailors will have high hopes of the venue and we have a unique venue in every way that they will fall in love with."

From 16-22 September 2018, the US Sailing Center of Sheboygan in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, USA will host the 2018 edition.

Racing to take place across the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men’s Hansa 303, Women’s Hansa 303 and the RS Venture Connect.

New formats will be trialled in Sheboygan to ensure an exciting competition for the competitors and those watching locally and from afar.

