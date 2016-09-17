Para Competitor Grants now available



The RYA will be making available a number of individual grants for key events in 2018.

These inclde the World Cup Series in Hyeres in April, the EUROSAF Para Championships in Kiel in June, and the Para World Championships in the US in September.

This will include the 2.4mR, Hansa 303M and 303F and the RS Venture classes.

Sailors are invited to send in a Sailing CV and outline their goals for 2018 to sailability@rya.org.uk. An indicator event will be used to inform final decisions.

In addition to the grants, event support will be available. The intention would be to have a coach on the water.

Grants will be £800 for events in Europe or £1,000 for events in the US.

Sailors can’t be in receipt of a Goldsmiths Grant (see below) and must be eligible to compete in the respective event.

Goldsmith Grants

The RYA is partnering with Goldsmiths to support a small number of young disabled sailors develop their competitive careers in 2018 and beyond.

The grants can be used for equipment, travel, training and expenses related to key regattas. Individuals cannot be in receipt of substantial other funding or RYA Grant.

The grants can support events and training in any class but applicants must demonstrate they are likely to classify for para sailing under current World Sailing guidelines.

Grants are likely to be in the region of £3,000 to £5,000.

Sailors are invited to submit their sailing CV with:

- An explanation of their goals in 2018 and how the grant will help

- Their para sailing aspirations beyond 2018

- The events they plan to attend in 2018 and the training they plan to undertake

- Grant amount requested

The deadline for applications is 23 February 2018. - please email Sailability@rya.org.uk.

Royal Southern Yacht Club grants

The RSYC’s charitable trust is inviting applicants for grants to assist individuals in their sailing ambitions. The grants will be for 12 months from April 2018.

They are for young people, disadvantaged people (e.g. disability), those looking to take part in Tall Ships or other offshore voyages, or for participation in class or RYA recognised championships.

For more details and an application form, follow the link on the Royal-Southern YC website to the Trust’s page.

The deadline for applications is Monday 2 April.

