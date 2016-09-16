Paralympic
 

Sailing apply for 2024 Paralympic Games

World Sailing has until 9 July to complete an application pack for for re-admission to the Paralympic Games in 2024.

Click image for a larger image

Sailing was removed from the 2020 Games in 2015 for failing to meet the minimum criteria for inclusion in the Paralympic programme.

Following the removal, World Sailing accelerated the growth of the sport through initiatives such as the Paralympic Development Programme.

At the 2017 World Sailing Annual Conference, the Council unanimously approved the full integration of Para World Sailing Championships into future editions of the Sailing World Championships, the single largest World Sailing event, from 2022 onwards.

Events and equipment for 2018 were also approved at the 2018 Annual Conference.

The following events and formats will be seen throughout 2018:

1. Person Keelboat (Technical) - Open Gender - 2.4 Norling OD - fleet racing with a Medal Race

2. Single Person Keelboat (Non-Technical) - Male - Hansa 303 - Short course fleet racing, supplied boat with a Medal Race

3. Single Person Keelboat (Non-Technical) - Female - Hansa 303 - Short course fleet racing, supplied boat with a Medal Race

4.Two Person Keelboat - Open Gender - RS Venture Connect - Short course fleet racing, supplied boat with late stage knockouts. The winner of the final race will win the event.

Sailing's World Cup Series will feature Para World Sailing, the European Para Championships will head to Kiel, Germany before Sheboygan, USA welcomes competitors for the 2018 World Championships.

Following a thorough review of all applications, including full agreement from the IOC and Paris 2024, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board will announce its final decision on the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games sport programme in January 2019.

Sailing first appeared at the Paralympic Games in Atlanta 1996 with a demonstration class for Sonar only.

In Sydney 2000 it extended to include Sonar and 2.4mR and in Beijing 2008 to include SKUD. The last time sailing was included was at Paralympic Games in Rio 2016.

G New
29 January 2018 9:27 GMT

