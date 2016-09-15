Sailing applies for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Rio 2016 - Click image for a larger image

The IPC confirmed that sailing was one of eight sports, not currently on the Paralympic Programme, that notified them about their intent to apply for Paris 2024.

Kim Andersen, World Sailing President commented, "World Sailing is passionate and determined to win the hearts and minds of the IPC so that Sailing is re-included within the Paralympic programme in Paris."

Sailing was removed from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Sports Programme in January 2015.

Following this news, World Sailing accelerated the growth of the sport through initiatives such as the Paralympic Development Programme.

That culminated in more than 80 sailors from 37 nations and five continents racing across three events at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships.

Further investment and development in Para World Sailing continues with World Sailing's shipping and logistics partner, GAC Pindar, actively supporting reinstatement initiatives.

On 27 January 2018, the IPC Governing Board will meet in Bonn, Germany, to decide which new sports and disciplines from those who have expressed an interest are eligible to enter Phase 2 of the application process.

From February 2018, the 22 established Paralympic sports, plus those additional sports and disciplines approved by the Governing Board, will be invited to complete a comprehensive application pack by July 2018.

The pack features a series of questions that aims to give the IPC detailed information regarding each sport's governance, rules and regulations, associated costs, anti-doping programme compliance and activities, worldwide reach, quadrennial competition programme and procedures to ensure athlete welfare.

23 November 2017 8:23 GMT