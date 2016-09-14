Para Worlds - Titles to Germany, Poland and Spain

Click image for a larger image

The final day of the Para Worlds, held alongside Germany's Kieler Woche sailing festival, saw a variable 12-19 knot westerly breeze that enabled three races in the Hansa 303 fleets and two in the 2.4 Norlin OD.

Kröger asserted his dominance in the ninth race of the series, taking the race win, just enough to win gold ahead of the final race as his lowest discard was a fifth, which was the points difference he had put between himself and his rivals.



The battle for silver and bronze was still on in the final race as Matt Bugg (AUS) led Damien Seguin (FRA) by three points.

Bugg stayed ahead of Seguin throughout the whole race and managed to clinch a key victory to hand him silver. Seguin, Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medallist, completed the podium.

The 2.4 was the only event to feature GBR competitors. Carol Dugdale finished 10th and Nev Millard was 22nd in teh 43 string fleet.

In the Women's Hansa 303, Spain's Violeta del Reino capped off a fantastic week, posting a 1-3-1 final day score line to clinch a dominant gold.

The fight for silver and bronze went down to the wire with plenty of possibilities. In the end Ana Paula Gonçalves (BRA) did enough for silver and Cherrie Pinpin (PHI) picked up bronze.

Poland's Cichocki dominated the Men's Hansa 303.

Three final day race wins handed him his second Para World Sailing title in as many years, having won gold in the SKUD18 at the 2016 Para World Sailing Championships.



Australia's Christopher Symonds fended off a late charge from Germany's Jens Kroker to seal silver. The German settled for bronze.

All results click here

25 June 2017 19:44 GMT