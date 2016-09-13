Para World Championships - All to sail for on final day

Click image for a larger image

Heiko Kroger (GER) moves into the lead of the 2.4 with a 1,1,3, one point clear of Matt Bugg (AUS) who had a 3,5,1 and Damien Seguin (FRA) with 2,6,5 in third.

These three wil compete for the podium places on Sunday when the final two races are sailed.

Bjornar Erikstad (NOR) is six points off the podium but will have to hope he sails a perfect day and his rivals slip up for him to have a chance of reaching the podium.

Britain's Carol Dugdale (9,9,13) is now in tenth place and Nev Millard (22,31,28) is 21st.

In the Men's Hansa 303, Polish Rio 2016 Paralympian Piotr Cichocki, won all three races, coming from behind to defeat Australia's Chris Symonds on each occasion.

Cichocki was faster than Symonds and sailed a shorter distance across the three races which ultimately handed him the race victories.

Cichocki has now opened a two-point gap over the Australian. In third place is Jens Kroker (3,3,3) of Germany and he has a 12-point advantage over China's Jingkun Xu.

In the Women's Hansa 303, Spain's Violeta del Reino is in firm control and has a eight point lead over Singapore's Qian Yin Yap.

Del Reino's sailed consistently, recording a 2-2-(5) whilst many of her competitors, albeit race winners, were unable to maintain a put together a good scoreline.

Behind the leader, just three points split Singapore's Yap in second, Ana Paula Goncalves (BRA) in third, Magali Moraines (FRA) in fourth and the fifth placed Cherrie Pinpin, with it still all to play for.

The Men's and Women's Hansa 303 fleets will sail three final day races, having lost races the days' prior.

The 2.4 Norlin OD are now on schedule and two races will see the crowning of a 2017 Para World Sailing Champion.

All results click here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

25 June 2017 6:45 GMT