Para World Sailing Championships battle strong winds



Damien Seguin FRA

Despite the strong breeze at Kiel the Open 2.4 Norlin OD fleet managed to complete two races.

Damien Seguin of France (4,2) leads the Para fleet by 2.4 points from Antonio Squizzato (1,3) of Italy with Matt Bugg (3,1) of Australia in third. There are two more days of competition.

Carol Dugdale (6,10) is best placed British 2.4 competittor in 12th place after five races. Nev Millard (17,18) is 19th and Will Street is 36th.



Carol Dugdale GBR

The conditions did, however, prove too much for the Men's and Women's Hansa 303, One Person Keelboats, who could only complete one of their three scheduled races.

In the Men's Hansa division, Chris Symonds (11) of Australia has a one point lead from Rio 2016 Paralympian Piotr Cichocki (1) of Poland. Third is Germany's Jens Kroker (2), a three-time Paralympic medallist.



Christopher Symonds AUS

In the women's Hansa event, Spain's Violeta del Reino (1) is tied for the lead with Magali Moraines (7) of France. In third place is Ana Paula Gonçalves (2) of Brazil.

Violeta del Reino ESP

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 June 2017 6:15 GMT