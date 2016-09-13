Paralympic
 

Para World Sailing Championships battle strong winds

A strong westerly breeze, gusting 28 knots, swept across northern Germany creating challenging conditions for competitors in the Para World Sailing Championships.


Damien Seguin FRA

Despite the strong breeze at Kiel the Open 2.4 Norlin OD fleet managed to complete two races.

Damien Seguin of France (4,2) leads the Para fleet by 2.4 points from Antonio Squizzato (1,3) of Italy with Matt Bugg (3,1) of Australia in third. There are two more days of competition.

Carol Dugdale (6,10) is best placed British 2.4 competittor in 12th place after five races. Nev Millard (17,18) is 19th and Will Street is 36th.


Carol Dugdale GBR

The conditions did, however, prove too much for the Men's and Women's Hansa 303, One Person Keelboats, who could only complete one of their three scheduled races.

In the Men's Hansa division, Chris Symonds (11) of Australia has a one point lead from Rio 2016 Paralympian Piotr Cichocki (1) of Poland. Third is Germany's Jens Kroker (2), a three-time Paralympic medallist.


Christopher Symonds AUS

In the women's Hansa event, Spain's Violeta del Reino (1) is tied for the lead with Magali Moraines (7) of France. In third place is Ana Paula Gonçalves (2) of Brazil.

All results click here


Violeta del Reino ESP

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
24 June 2017 6:15 GMT

Related articles

Para World Sailing Championships battle strong winds 24 June 2017 6:15
Para World Championships - Day 2 23 June 2017 5:56
Para World Sailing Championships - Day 1 21 June 2017 17:38
RYA to support 2.4mR class in 2017 24 February 2017 19:57
Kiel Awarded Para World Sailing Championships 5 December 2016 12:31
Final day of the Rio Paralympic Sailing events - 2 Bronze for GBR 18 September 2016 7:47
Helena Lucas will go for gold in Rio on Saturday 17 September 2016 5:57
Day 5 of the Rio Paralympic Sailing events - AUS are SKUD and Sonar Champions 16 September 2016 16:45
Day 4 of the Rio Paralympic Sailing events - Aussie Rules! 15 September 2016 21:33
Day 3 of the Rio Paralympic Sailing events - Hat-trick for GBR Sonar 14 September 2016 17:16
Day 2 of the Rio Paralympic Sailing events 13 September 2016 16:44
Day 1 of the Paralympic Sailing events - Lucas leads 2.4mR 13 September 2016 9:16


Latest






















UK Hosted