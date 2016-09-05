Paralympic
 

Para World Sailing Championships - Day 1

Light wind, tactical specialists came to the forefront on the opening day of racing at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships in Kieler Week.

The Para Worlds, held alongside Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival in Kiel, Germany, saw more than 80 sailors from 39 nations tested by an inconsistent 6-9 knot west north westerly breeze.

Two races were completed in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303, all One Person Keelboats open to classified sailors with minimum disabilities.

Those who thrive in light wind and sailors with their thinking caps on, constantly looking for shifts and gains on the water, moved to the head of their respective fleets.

2.4mR - 44 entries.
1st CZE 7 Daniel BINA 1.0 3.0 4pts
2nd GER 1 Heiko KRÖGER 4.0 2.0 6pts
3rd FRA 13 Damien SEGUIN 7.0 1.0 8pts
Best GBR
13th GBR 175 Carol DUGDALE 16.0 16.0 32pts

Hansa 303 Women - 11 entries.
1st FRA 655 Magali MORAINES 1.0 3.0 4pts
2nd ESP 2812 Violeta del REINO DIEZ del VALLE 2.0 2.0 4pts
3rd SIN 2381 Qian Yin YAP 7.0 1.0 8pts
No GBR entry.

Hansa 303 Men - 30 entries
1st AUS 2685 Christopher SYMONDS 1.0 1.0 2pts
2nd POL 2809 Piotr CICHOCKI 2.0 2.0 4pts
3rd GER 2805 Jens KROKER 7.0 3.0 10pts
No GBR entry

G New
21 June 2017 17:38 GMT

