Para World Sailing Championships - Day 1

The Para Worlds, held alongside Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival in Kiel, Germany, saw more than 80 sailors from 39 nations tested by an inconsistent 6-9 knot west north westerly breeze.



Two races were completed in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303, all One Person Keelboats open to classified sailors with minimum disabilities.

Those who thrive in light wind and sailors with their thinking caps on, constantly looking for shifts and gains on the water, moved to the head of their respective fleets.

2.4mR - 44 entries.

1st CZE 7 Daniel BINA 1.0 3.0 4pts

2nd GER 1 Heiko KRÖGER 4.0 2.0 6pts

3rd FRA 13 Damien SEGUIN 7.0 1.0 8pts

Best GBR

13th GBR 175 Carol DUGDALE 16.0 16.0 32pts

Hansa 303 Women - 11 entries.

1st FRA 655 Magali MORAINES 1.0 3.0 4pts

2nd ESP 2812 Violeta del REINO DIEZ del VALLE 2.0 2.0 4pts

3rd SIN 2381 Qian Yin YAP 7.0 1.0 8pts

No GBR entry.

Hansa 303 Men - 30 entries

1st AUS 2685 Christopher SYMONDS 1.0 1.0 2pts

2nd POL 2809 Piotr CICHOCKI 2.0 2.0 4pts

3rd GER 2805 Jens KROKER 7.0 3.0 10pts

No GBR entry

21 June 2017 17:38 GMT