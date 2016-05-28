RYA to support 2.4mR class in 2017

Click image for a larger image

Additionally, this season and as part of the one-year pilot, the RYA will support four International events, as identified by World Sailing as key to generating as many entries as possible from a wide range of nations.

The International Paralympic Committee will be looking at the sport to ensure it has a robust international competition programme, and the number of countries competing will be crucial to Paralympic Sailing’s reinstatement success.

The RYA will be offering sailors support for their campaigns, providing one or two travel grants per event to assist with the costs involved in the 2.4mR class to:

Sailing World Cup Hyeres, France (April), Delta Lloyd Regatta, Holland (May), Para World Sailing Championships, Germany (June) and the Para Europeans, Poland (July).

Coaching support at each event will be provided at no additional cost to the successful applicants.

Sailors wishing to apply for Sailing World Cup Hyeres and Delta Lloyd Regatta grants will be required to submit an application by 23:59 on 5 March 2017.

Selection for these grants will be based on merit of each application.

For all other event grants, the indicator series will include Queen Mary 2.4mR Open, 8-9 April with a deadline for applications of 23:59 9 April 2017.

Interested sailors should register via racing@rya.org.uk to receive full application details.

G New

24 February 2017 19:57 GMT