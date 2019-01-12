Scott wins Aussie Championship at a Canter

Scott won the two final championshipl races at Black Rock YC to finish 14 points clear of Holland's Nicholas Heiner, with Aussie Jake Lilly taking the third podium spot and the Australian National title.

Scott took the first race ahead of Pieter Postma of Holland with Lilley in third and Henry Wetherell of Britian in fourth.

In the final race (R10) Scott finished ahead of Wright with Wetherell in third.

Fourth was Heiner, and then Lilley in fifth to grab third overall and the Australian title ahead of Oliver Twedell.

So ends a successful trip down under for the British Finn sailors.

Scott was back to form with six race wins in the Australian Championship, after Heiner won the Melbourne Olympic classes regatta with Scott in fourth place, and the 2018 Enoshima Test event with Scott in second place.

Finn Australian Championship - Final Leaders after race 9 & 10 (40 entries)

1st GBR41 Giles Scott 1 1 - - 14 pts

2nd NED89 Nicholas Heiner 5 4 - - 28 pts

3rd AUS1 Jake Lilley 3 5 - - 42 pts

4th GBR11 Ed Wright 7 2 - - 43 pts

5th GBR71 Henry Wetherell 4 3 - - 49 pts

6th NED842 PieterJan Postma 2 7 - - 52 pts

7th AUS261 Oliver Twedell 6 6 - - 52 pts

8th CHN1 He Chen 10 9 - - 89 pts

9th AUS32 Jock Calvert 12 10 - - 93 pts

10th AUS41 Lewis Brake 9 8 - - 94 pts

11th AUS91 Lachlan Gilham 8 [16.0] - - 102 pts

12th CHN3 Xir Li 11 11 - - 114 pts

13th BER9 Rockal Evans [41.0U] 12 - - 119 pts

14th AUS4 Harmon McAullay 14 13 - - 140 pts

15th NZL1 Andrew Maloney 41.0C 41.0C - - 146 pts

16th NZL2 Josh Junior 41.0C 41.0C - - 163 pts

17th AUS10 John Condie 18 19 - - 165 pts

18th AUS61 Mark Jackson 17 18 - - 166 pts

19th AUS110 Marcus Whitley 13 15 - - 167 pts

20th AUS75 Phil Chadwick [41.0U] 41.0U - - 176 pts

Full results available here

