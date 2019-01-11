Scott extends lead at Aussie Finn Nationals

Scott took the first race (R7) of the day ahead of Australia's Jake Lilly with Holland's Pieter Postma in third place and Ed Wright fourth. Nicholas Heiner of Holland was called over at the start.

In the second race Wright (image above) took the gun with Postma second and Heiner third. Scott finished fourth and with his consistant low scoring is able to discard that result.

Overall Scott now leads by seven points from Heiner with Wright moving into third place where he is tied on 34 points with Jake Lilley.

Wright said, “It was a bit lighter today. I went back at the start in the first one, which put me back but I recovered ok. The second one I had a little battle with PJ but managed to lock into some nice shifts on the second upwind and pulled ahead and won which was great.”

Two more races are scheduled for the final day with a big breeze expected.

Finn Australian Championship - Leaders after 8 races (40 entries)

1st GBR41 Giles Scott 1 [4.0] - - 12 pts

2nd NED89 Nicholas Heiner [41.0] 3 - - 19 pts

3rd GBR11 Ed Wright 4 1 - - 34 pts

4th AUS1 Jake Lilley 2 6 - - 34 pts

5th AUS261 Oliver Twedell 5 7 - - 40 pts

6th GBR71 Henry Wetherell 6 5 - - 42 pts

7th NED842 PieterJan Postma 3 2 - - 43 pts

8th NZL1 Andrew Maloney [41.0] 41 - - 64 pts

9th CHN1 He Chen 9 11 - - 70 pts

10th AUS32 Jock Calvert 7 9 - - 71 pts

11th AUS41 Lewis Brake 11 8 - - 77 pts

12th AUS91 Lachlan Gilham 10 10 - - 79 pts

13th NZL2 Josh Junior [41.0] 41 - - 81 pts

14th BER9 Rockal Evans 13 13 - - 91 pts

15th CHN3 Xir Li 8 16 - - 92 pts

16th AUS75 Phil Chadwick 15 14 - - 108 pts

17th AUS4 Harmon McAullay 14 18 - - 113 pts

18th AUS10 John Condie 12 19 - - 128 pts

19th AUS61 Mark Jackson 17 17 - - 131 pts

20th JPN6 Hajime Kokumai 16 12 - - 133 pts

Full results available here

