Scott keeps lead at Aussie Finn Nationals

Britain's Giles Scott keeps his lead after day 3 of the Ronstan 2019 Finn Australian Championship being hosted by the Black Rock YC.
The first race went to Andrew Maloney of New Zealand with Holland's Nicholas Heiner in second and Scott taking third with Ed Wright in fourth place.
Scott took race 6, his third win of the series, with Heiner in second and Josh Junior of New Zealand in third. Maloney was fourth and Aussie Oliver Twedell fifth.
Overall Scott on eight points has a two point lead ahead of Heiner, with Maloney four points back in third place.
Henry Wetherell is one of three British sailors taking part. Afer a consistent week so far he is lying eighth overall.
“Another day of 10-15 knots; tough on the body but great racing conditions yet again.”
“I’ve been getting myself in some good positions in a lot of races but failing to capitalise on them. But it’s such a strong group here so any mistakes are punished.”
“It’s all good learning ahead of the European season It will be interesting to see where everyone is after the winter’s training but I’m hoping to get myself into the medal races and challenge the top guys more than last year.”
Finn Australian Championship - Leaders after 6 races (40 entries)
1st GBR41 Giles Scott 1 1 [3.0] 2 3 1 - - 8 pts
2nd NED89 Nicholas Heiner [6.0] 2 1 3 2 2 - - 10 pts
3rd NZL1 Andrew Maloney [9.0] 3 2 4 1 4 - - 14 pts
4th AUS1 Jake Lilley 2 [8.0] 4 7 5 8 - - 26 pts
5th AUS261 Oliver Twedell 5 5 7 [9.0] 6 5 - - 28 pts
6th GBR11 Ed Wright [14.0] 7 5 6 4 7 - - 29 pts
7th NZL2 Josh Junior [10.0] 4 6 8 9 3 - - 30 pts
8th GBR71 Henry Wetherell 7 6 [8.0] 5 7 6 - - 31 pts
9th NED842 PieterJan Postma 8 [41.0C] 9 1 8 12 - - 38 pts
10th CHN1 He Chen 3 [13.0] 10 11 13 13 - - 50 pts
11th AUS32 Jock Calvert [17.0] 12 11 13 10 9 - - 55 pts
12th AUS41 Lewis Brake 13 11 13 10 [14.0] 11 - - 58 pts
13th AUS91 Lachlan Gilham 12 [15.0] 14 12 11 10 - - 59 pts
14th BER9 Rockal Evans 15 9 15 [16.0] 12 14 - - 65 pts
15th CHN3 Xir Li 4 17 17 15 [18.0] 15 - - 68 pts
16th AUS75 Phil Chadwick [27.0] 14 16 17 15 17 - - 79 pts
17th AUS4 Harmon McAullay [22.0] 16 19 14 16 16 - - 81 pts
18th AUS61 Mark Jackson [26.0] 21 18 19 20 19 - - 97 pts
19th AUS10 John Condie [30.0] 20 20 20 19 18 - - 97 pts
20th JPN6 Hajime Kokumai [29.0] 27 22 18 17 21 - - 105 pts
