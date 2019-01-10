Scott keeps lead at Aussie Finn Nationals

The first race went to Andrew Maloney of New Zealand with Holland's Nicholas Heiner in second and Scott taking third with Ed Wright in fourth place.

Scott took race 6, his third win of the series, with Heiner in second and Josh Junior of New Zealand in third. Maloney was fourth and Aussie Oliver Twedell fifth.

Overall Scott on eight points has a two point lead ahead of Heiner, with Maloney four points back in third place.

Henry Wetherell is one of three British sailors taking part. Afer a consistent week so far he is lying eighth overall.



“Another day of 10-15 knots; tough on the body but great racing conditions yet again.”



“I’ve been getting myself in some good positions in a lot of races but failing to capitalise on them. But it’s such a strong group here so any mistakes are punished.”



“It’s all good learning ahead of the European season It will be interesting to see where everyone is after the winter’s training but I’m hoping to get myself into the medal races and challenge the top guys more than last year.”

Finn Australian Championship - Leaders after 6 races (40 entries)

1st GBR41 Giles Scott 1 1 [3.0] 2 3 1 - - 8 pts

2nd NED89 Nicholas Heiner [6.0] 2 1 3 2 2 - - 10 pts

3rd NZL1 Andrew Maloney [9.0] 3 2 4 1 4 - - 14 pts

4th AUS1 Jake Lilley 2 [8.0] 4 7 5 8 - - 26 pts

5th AUS261 Oliver Twedell 5 5 7 [9.0] 6 5 - - 28 pts

6th GBR11 Ed Wright [14.0] 7 5 6 4 7 - - 29 pts

7th NZL2 Josh Junior [10.0] 4 6 8 9 3 - - 30 pts

8th GBR71 Henry Wetherell 7 6 [8.0] 5 7 6 - - 31 pts

9th NED842 PieterJan Postma 8 [41.0C] 9 1 8 12 - - 38 pts

10th CHN1 He Chen 3 [13.0] 10 11 13 13 - - 50 pts

11th AUS32 Jock Calvert [17.0] 12 11 13 10 9 - - 55 pts

12th AUS41 Lewis Brake 13 11 13 10 [14.0] 11 - - 58 pts

13th AUS91 Lachlan Gilham 12 [15.0] 14 12 11 10 - - 59 pts

14th BER9 Rockal Evans 15 9 15 [16.0] 12 14 - - 65 pts

15th CHN3 Xir Li 4 17 17 15 [18.0] 15 - - 68 pts

16th AUS75 Phil Chadwick [27.0] 14 16 17 15 17 - - 79 pts

17th AUS4 Harmon McAullay [22.0] 16 19 14 16 16 - - 81 pts

18th AUS61 Mark Jackson [26.0] 21 18 19 20 19 - - 97 pts

19th AUS10 John Condie [30.0] 20 20 20 19 18 - - 97 pts

20th JPN6 Hajime Kokumai [29.0] 27 22 18 17 21 - - 105 pts

