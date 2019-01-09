Double Dutch at Aussie Finn Nationals

Nicholas Heiner of Holland won the first race of day two with New Zealand's Andrew Maloney in second and Scott taking third.

Jake Lilley of Australia was in fourth place and Ed Wright fifth. Kiwi Josh Junior rounded out the top six.

In the second race (R4) Holland's Pieter Postma, back to his best after the mast problems of day 1, took the win ahead of Scott with Heiner staying close in third place.

Overall Scott has a five point lead after four races, with Heiner in second and in third place Andrew Maloney.

Finn Australian Championship - Leaders after 4 races (40 entries)

1st GBR41 Giles Scott 2 3 1 1 - - 7 pts

2nd NED89 Nicholas Heiner 3 1 2 6 - - 12 pts

3rd NZL1 Andrew Maloney 4 2 3 9 - - 18 pts

4th AUS1 Jake Lilley 7 4 8 2 - - 21 pts

5th AUS261 Oliver Twedell 9 7 5 5 - - 26 pts

6th GBR71 Henry Wetherell 5 8 6 7 - - 26 pts

7th NZL2 Josh Junior 8 6 4 10 - - 28 pts

8th GBR11 Ed Wright 6 5 7 14 - - 32 pts

9th CHN1 He Chen 11 10 13 3 - - 37 pts

10th AUS41 Lewis Brake 10 13 11 13 - - 47 pts

11th CHN3 Xir Li 15 17 17 4 - - 53 pts

12th AUS32 Jock Calvert 13 11 12 17 - - 53 pts

13th AUS91 Lachlan Gilham 12 14 15 12 - - 53 pts

14th BER9 Rockal Evans 16 15 9 15 - - 55 pts

15th NED842 PieterJan Postma 1 9 41.0C 8 - - 59 pts

16th AUS4 Harmon McAullay 14 19 16 22 - - 71 pts

17th CHN6 Shen Lumen 41.0F 12 10 11 - - 74 pts

18th AUS75 Phil Chadwick 17 16 14 27 - - 74 pts

19th AUS61 Mark Jackson 19 18 21 26 - - 84 pts

20th AUS275 Steve Wilson 22 23 18 23 - - 86 pts

Full results available here

