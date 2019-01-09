Double Dutch at Aussie Finn Nationals

Giles Scott keeps his overall lead at the Ronstan 2019 Finn Australian Championship despite race wins for Holland's Heiner and Postma
Nicholas Heiner of Holland won the first race of day two with New Zealand's Andrew Maloney in second and Scott taking third.
Jake Lilley of Australia was in fourth place and Ed Wright fifth. Kiwi Josh Junior rounded out the top six.
In the second race (R4) Holland's Pieter Postma, back to his best after the mast problems of day 1, took the win ahead of Scott with Heiner staying close in third place.
Overall Scott has a five point lead after four races, with Heiner in second and in third place Andrew Maloney.
Finn Australian Championship - Leaders after 4 races (40 entries)
1st GBR41 Giles Scott 2 3 1 1 - - 7 pts
2nd NED89 Nicholas Heiner 3 1 2 6 - - 12 pts
3rd NZL1 Andrew Maloney 4 2 3 9 - - 18 pts
4th AUS1 Jake Lilley 7 4 8 2 - - 21 pts
5th AUS261 Oliver Twedell 9 7 5 5 - - 26 pts
6th GBR71 Henry Wetherell 5 8 6 7 - - 26 pts
7th NZL2 Josh Junior 8 6 4 10 - - 28 pts
8th GBR11 Ed Wright 6 5 7 14 - - 32 pts
9th CHN1 He Chen 11 10 13 3 - - 37 pts
10th AUS41 Lewis Brake 10 13 11 13 - - 47 pts
11th CHN3 Xir Li 15 17 17 4 - - 53 pts
12th AUS32 Jock Calvert 13 11 12 17 - - 53 pts
13th AUS91 Lachlan Gilham 12 14 15 12 - - 53 pts
14th BER9 Rockal Evans 16 15 9 15 - - 55 pts
15th NED842 PieterJan Postma 1 9 41.0C 8 - - 59 pts
16th AUS4 Harmon McAullay 14 19 16 22 - - 71 pts
17th CHN6 Shen Lumen 41.0F 12 10 11 - - 74 pts
18th AUS75 Phil Chadwick 17 16 14 27 - - 74 pts
19th AUS61 Mark Jackson 19 18 21 26 - - 84 pts
20th AUS275 Steve Wilson 22 23 18 23 - - 86 pts
Full results available here
