Scott tops leaderboard at Aussie Finn Nationals

Back to back wins put Britain's Giles Scott six points clear of rival Nicholas Heiner after the first day of racing on Port Phillip Bay.

Australian Jake Lilley finished second behind Scott in the first race, with He Chen of China in third place. Xir Li of China was fourth, Ausiie Oliver Twedell fifth and Dutchman Heiner sixth.

Scott took the second race ahead of Heiner, with Andrew Maloney of New Zealand in third. Josh Junior took fourth place, Twedell fifth and Henry Wetherell of Britain sixth.

Pieter-Jan Potsma, from the Netherlands, had his sail pull out of the track and threaten to break the mast and finally had to be towed in.

In the end it became a bit of carnage with big Black Rock waves on a 25+ knot sea breeze.

Scott commented, “Aussie training has been really good if you ignore how far away from home it is. It’s been great to get down here, enjoy the sun and have some good sailing conditions with some good guys."

"It’s been nice for me to come here and focus on getting back to the nitty gritty of Finn sailing.”

Finn Australian Championship - Leaders after 2 races (40 entries)

1st GBR41 Giles Scott 1 1 - - 2 pts

2nd NED89 Nicholas Heiner 6 2 - - 8 pts

3rd AUS1 Jake Lilley 2 8 - - 10 pts

4th AUS261 Oliver Twedell 5 5 - - 10 pts

5th NZL1 Andrew Maloney 9 3 - - 12 pts

6th GBR71 Henry Wetherell 7 6 - - 13 pts

7th NZL2 Josh Junior 10 4 - - 14 pts

8th CHN1 He Chen 3 13 - - 16 pts

9th CHN3 Xir Li 4 17 - - 21 pts

10th GBR11 Ed Wright 14 7 - - 21 pts

11th CHN6 Shen Lumen 11 10 - - 21 pts

12th BER9 Rockal Evans 15 9 - - 24 pts

13th AUS41 Lewis Brake 13 11 - - 24 pts

14th AUS91 Lachlan Gilham 12 15 - - 27 pts

15th AUS32 Jock Calvert 17 12 - - 29 pts

16th AUS4 Harmon McAullay 22 16 - - 38 pts

17th AUS75 Phil Chadwick 27 14 - - 41 pts

18th AUS275 Steve Wilson 23 18 - - 41 pts

19th AUS243 Neville Wild 20 22 - - 42 pts

20th AUS33 Stuart Skeggs 24 19 - - 43 pts

Full results available here

