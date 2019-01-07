British Finn sailors head to Aussie Nationals

2018 European Champion, Ed Wright, 2016 Olympic champion, Giles Scott, and 2016 U23 European Champion Henry Wetherell, join ten other european Finn sailors for the Ronstan 2019 Australian Finn Nationals.

Also racing will be 2016 European Champion, Pieter-Jan Postma, and 2018 Tokyo World Cup winner, Nicholas Heiner, both from the Netherlands.

In addition, 2018 Kiel Week winner Josh Junior, and Andy Maloney, both from New Zealand are taking part as well as sailors from Japan, China and Bermuda.

The regatta follows on from the Sail Melbourne Olympic classes regatta, which was won by Heiner with scond Jake Lilly of Australia, and third Andy Maloney of New Zealand.

Giles Scott finished in fourth place, one point adrift of the podium and Ed Wright eighth.

Ten races are scheduled from Tuesday 8 January to Saturday 12 January with mild temperatures and sea breezes predicted for the first few days of the championship.

The 40-boat fleet will be the strongest fleet to contest the Australian championship in 20 years.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here