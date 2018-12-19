Christmas Race gets underway in Palamos

The Olympic classes event has attracted a good entry of 250 competitors from 22 nations, with British competitors in the Laser, Radial, Finn, 470 and 420 classes.

The 420s are the largest fleet with racing split in two groups.

Light to moderate winds have been forecast, and some postponements are being experienced this Wednesday morning.

Entry Lists available here

