World Sailing puts Windsurfer out to tender

This is part of World Sailing's continuing process of re-evaluation of Olympic Equipment (Classes) under Regulation 23.6, and is already in process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Men's and Women's One Person Dinghy Events.

The re-evaluation process is to ensure that:

• competing equipment and competing manufacturers of existing equipment can bid to be selected for Olympic Events and therefore access the market on a fair and objective basis;

• manufacturers do not become complacent, remain price-competitive, produce high-quality equipment, and do not abuse their market positions.

The evaluation of the Windsurfer equipment will take place in two phases:

Phase 1 is a document evaluation of the tenders against Market criteria, Equipment Criteria and Professional Qualification.

The results of that evaluation are then put forward to the WS Board for a selection of the shortlisted tenders, which may then be amended for Phase 2.

Phase 2 is an evaluation of the shortlisted tenderers against any improved bids. And then visits to the production and/or assembly sites for shortlisted tenderers by World Sailing Technical and Offshore Department Staff.

The 2024 Event and Equipment Working Party has identified the Men and Women Windsurfer Events as those for which the format has not been decided yet.

Although any new format options will need to be thoroughly tested before final decisions are made for the 2024 Olympics, the equipment selected must be able to accommodate a range of formats such as long-distance race or slalom racing while focusing in up and downwind performance in a wide range of winds.

If a decision to evolve or select new equipment is made, the Equipment Committee and the Technical and Offshore Department will then schedule and program “on the water” equipment selection trials amongst the shortlisted tenderers.

Final decision on the equipment will be made by Council following Equipment Committee recommendation in 2019.

Re-evaluation of Windsurf Equipment under Regulation 23.6 Invitation to tender document here.

Equipment trials will also be required for the Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore event if the vote procedure at the World Sailing AGM is eventually confirmed.

The Equipment for the Paris 2024 Olympic Men's and Women's One Person Dinghy Events has reached the "Sea-trials" stage.

The short-listed classes: the D-Zero, Laser Standard and Laser Radial, Melges 14, and the RS Aero, will undertake those trials in early 2019 at a venue to be announced. The RYA declined to tender to hold the trials in the UK.

