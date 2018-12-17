Vilamoura GP for Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX

The Vilamoura GP was concluded with three final races for each of the fleets on Sunday.

In the 49er event Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell took fifth place, with Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas in 12th place.

Morgan Peach and Rhos Hawes were 20th, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 21st and Chris Taylor and Sam Batten 22nd.

The 49er event was won by Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain, with second Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen of Denmark, and in third place Pawel Kolodzinski and Lukasz Przybytek of Poland.

In the women's 49er event, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey finished in fifth place, and Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth in 12th.

Overall FX winners were Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland, ahead of Anne-Julie Schutt and Iben Nielsby of Denmark.

The Nacra17 event was won by Denmark's Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian Peter Lubeck, ahead of Rasmus Rosengren and Ida Svensson of Sweden.

Britain's Chris Rashley and Laura Giovannetti finished fifth, with sixth Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin, and in eighth place Ben Saxton and Ellie Aldridge.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here