Sail Melbourne - Scott misses Podium place

Heiner finished the Australian Olympic classes regatta four points clear of Jake Lilly of Australia, with Andy Maloney of New Zealand in third place.

Scott finished in fourth place, one point adrift of the podium. Fifth was Henry Wetherell and sixth Ben Cornish.

Ed Wright had the best day of the Brits, a 3, 2, 2, scoreline placing him eighth overall.

Chen He of China won the first Finn race of the day, Maloney took the second and Scott the final regatta race, but a UFD in the penultimate race knocked him back.

If things stay as they are, following the contentious Olympic events vote at the World Sailing meeting in Sarasota, than the 2020 Games in Japan will be the final chance for these sailors to compete in the Finn class at the Olympics.

In the Laser class Britain's Lorenzo Chiavarini also just missed the podium, finishing fourth behind Mat Wearn of Australia, with second Thomas Saunders and third Sam Meech of New Zealand.

In the all Aussie 49er event, David and Lach Gilmour took gold ahead of Jim Colley and Shaun Conner with Thomas Needham and Joel Turner in third place.

The 49erFX open event went to Tess Lloyd and Jaime Ryan. The Nacra 17 to Tayla Rietman and Lachlan White.

The men's 470 went to Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan, and the women's 470 event to Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort of Germany.

Frazer Brew of Australia won the Open Radial event ahead of Maud Jayet of Switzerland with Luke Cashmore of New Zealand third.

