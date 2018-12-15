Sail Melbourne - Scott takes first win

Holland's Nicholas Heiner retains the overall lead, taking third place in races 4 and 5.

He leads by three points from Jake Lilly of Australia who won race 4 and was then second behind Scott in race 5.

Scott won the second race of the day after finishing sixth in the first. He is now in third place overall, two points behind Lilly and tied on points with Andy Maloney of New Zealand.

Ben Cornish (8,13) is in fifth place, Henry Wetherell (2,7) is in sixth and Ed Wright (11,5) is 12th overall.

Morning sessions were cancelled but some afternoon sessions were held.

No racing for the Laser, Radial, 49er or 49erFX apparently.

Full results available here

