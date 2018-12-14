Sail Melbourne - Difficult Conditions on Day 2

Best of the Brits was Wetherell with a fourth place, then Ben Cornish in 10th, Scott 12th and Ed Wright 13th.

Overall Heiner leads from Andy Maloney (3) of New Zealand with Jake Lilly (9) of Australia in third.

Finns hope to do another five races over the next two days.

In the Laser event Aussie Mat Wearn won the single race completed and is now in second place behind Sam Meech (3) of New Zealand, with Thomas Saunders (4) in third place.

Britain's Lorenzo Chiavarini was ninth and slips to fourth place overall.

In the all Aussie 49ers, Jim Colley and Shaun Conner (1,4,1) lead from David and Lach Gilmour (3,1,2) with Thomas Needham and Joel Turner in third place.

The day started out with a light breeze, which quickly died down, before it picked-up again later in the day before the day finished with an approaching rain front.

Full results available here

